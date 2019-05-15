|
Deacon James A. Henderson peacefully departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, at the age of 79. He was born January 11, 1940, in Chester, VA, to the late Andrew Henderson and Ellen Branch Henderson.
He attended Chesterfield County Schools and completed his GED. He served a tour of duty in the United States Air Force. Later he was employed by Firestone/Bridgestone/Honeywell in Hopewell, VA, for well over 30 years as the company continued to grow, diversify and change.
Commitment and stability proved to be the hallmarks of his life. He was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, for over 50 years where he served faithfully on the Men's Usher Board, Men's Chorus and the Diaconate Ministry. He was a member of Sheba Lodge No. 17 at the Masonic Temple in Petersburg, VA, for more than 50 years where he served as Worshipful Master and Chaplin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ellen; sisters, Mildred, Nancy and Lucy; brothers, George and Andrew Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosetta G. Henderson; daughters, Bonnie and Brenda; grandson, Christopher R. Henderson; granddaughters, Gemie and Aaliyah; brother, Edward Henderson (Shirley) of Chester, VA. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Wilbert Fields, Sr. (Anne) of Petersburg; devoted friends, Eddie Bailey, Sr. and Carroll A. Mickens, Sr.; a host of loving and devoted nieces, nephews cousins and friends all of whom he loved and cherished.
A true outdoorsman he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling with his family and sharing time with family and friends. He kept his faith in front and valued education and community service. He will be dearly missed as he was dearly loved for his quick wit, his loving and gentle nature as well as his belief in commitment. He finished what he started and he finished strong.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. Interment will be private.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 15 to May 16, 2019