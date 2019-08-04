|
|
"To everything there is a season. A time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die… a time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance…" Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, 4-5
On the morning of Tuesday, July 30, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the heavenly transition of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin, Deacon Emeritus James A. Jones III, so affectionately known as "Bubba" to his family and friends of 19518 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA.
Deacon Emeritus James Arthur Jones III was born July 19, 1948, in Chesterfield County to the late Deacon Emeritus James Arthur Jones II and Deaconess Mollie Lee Branch Jones. He was the grandson of the late Mrs. Hattie Lee Jones Jones Roane and the late Mr. James A. Jones I; and the late Mr. Cleopheus and Mrs. Mattie Branch; the great-grandson of the late Deacon Matthew C. Jones, Jr., and the late Malinda Gill Jones; and the great-great grandson of the late Deacon Matthew C. Jones, Sr.
He was a native of Chesterfield County, VA, where he received his elementary and secondary education in the Chesterfield County Public School System. He received certificates for Environmental Certification and Computer from John Tyler Community College, Chester, VA. Deacon Emeritus Jones was employed by Firestone until the plant closed. He was employed with the Virginia Department of Transportation until his retirement after 29 years of service.
Deacon Emeritus Jones accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of nine years old. He was baptized into the membership of Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8, 1957, by the late Rev. Dr. Fred J. Boddie, Sr. He was ordained as a Deacon of Shiloh on Sunday, June 14, 1992, under the pastorship of Rev. Dr. Roosevelt Askew II. Deacon Emeritus Jones was a fourth generation of Jones family member Deacons of Shiloh. He served under the administrations and leadership of two former and present pastors: Rev. Dr. Roosevelt Askew II, Rev. Robert L. Dortch, Jr., and Rev. Dr. Marcus N. Leggett. He was made Deacon Emeritus on Sunday, April 22, 2018, under the pastorship of Rev. Dr. Leggett.
Deacon Emeritus Jones was a faithful and committed member of Shiloh for over 60 years where he actively served on various ministries and committees. He served in the positions of Diaconate Ministry Vice Chairperson for numerous years, Isaiah Parish Team Leader, President of the Men-of-Praise Male Chorus, President of the Men-in-Motion Men's Ministry, Shiloh's Gap Media Publicity Team, and Former Assistant Superintendent of the Sunday school. Additionally, Deacon Jones served as a member of the Senior Usher's Ministry for over 30 years where he was the Men usher's staff organizer and cooked for the Usher's led Easter Sunrise Breakfast. He sang in the Males Chorus and was a former member of the sanctuary choir, pastor's aide and music ministries, Deacons and Deaconess Union of Chesterfield County and the Awakening Echoes. For many years, he took on the responsibility for the audio and tape ministry. He was a former assistant van driver for the Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, youth field trips and other churches' worship services in the community. He served on committees responsible for planning diaconate and trustees anniversaries, homecoming and revival services, men's fay where he served as chairperson for numerous years, and family and friends day. He faithfully prepared the baptism pool for Sunday baptisms. Deacon Jones was chosen as Shiloh's Father of the Year on June 18, 1995. Deacon Emeritus Jones assisted the trustees ministry through the years when called upon to do so. He received several certificates and plaques of appreciation through the years for his service rendered at Shiloh Baptist Church. Deacon Jones demonstrated his sincere love, commitment, compassion, and steadfast faithfulness to his church, family and friends through his inspiring spirit, support, sharing and caring, dedicated service to God and all mankind.
He was a devoted family man who loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and at family reunions. He enjoyed going fishing, watching TV-cartoons, westerns, and the history channel; listening to gospel music; cooking especially fruit cakes and chili; gardening and sharing his harvest with others.
Deacon Emeritus James A. Jones III's memory will forever be cherished by his devoted wife of 51 years, Deaconess Cheryl Pettiford Jones; two devoted children, Patricia A. Jones and Kenneth O. Jones (Pauline); five grandchildren, Dominique J. Jones, Brandon M. Jones (Amanda), LaCedes K. Jones, Kendall O. Jones, Kenslee O. Jones; four great-grandchildren, J'Vion Grandison, Kylie Anderson, Dartanian Lopez Jones, and Jaceyn Grandison; siblings, Shirley Young of Hampton, VA, devoted-Joyce Harris (Charles), Michael Jones, Phyllis Washington (Theodore), and Charmaine Jordan, all of South Chesterfield, VA; in-laws, Glenda Pettiford of Fort Myers, FL, Juan Pettiford of Petersburg, VA, Sophronia Pettiford and Felicia Thompson (Ernest), both of South Chesterfield, VA, Delpha Sanders (Elick), Petersburg, VA, and Delphi Coleman (Marvin) of South Chesterfield, VA; uncle, Randolph Harris (Daisy) of Jamaica, NY; adopted parents, Rev. Dr. Albert and Barbara Toney, Sr. of South Chesterfield, VA; adopted aunts, Otelia Campbell and Ernestine Thorpe, both of South Chesterfield, VA. "Uncle Bubba" as he was affectionately known will be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. "Bubba" will be missed by his numerous cousins, devoted Madeline Dawson, Marion Mizelle, Lionel Joyner, Stanley Joyner, Carol Jones, and Brenda Wynne. He has never met a stranger along his life's journey, which was evident by his numerous friends, devoted Bruce Foster Sr. (Rose), Charles Harris Sr. (Cecelia), Willie Harris, Sr. (Jackie), Clarence Matthews, Rev. Edward Fox III, Robert Earl Rollins, Sr., Althea Campbell, Wendy Friend, Tyrone Harris, and the late Regina Manson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Condro MD, the staff of the Davita Dialysis Chester location, and Chippenham Medical Center Doctors and Nursing Staff for their care and love shown for him.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Robert L. Dortch, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
A wake will be held 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements donations in the memory of James A. Jones III can be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or the / P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019