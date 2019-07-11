|
|
James Ambrose Stith was born on July 8, 1960, in Brunswick County, Virginia. He was the fifth of six children born to the late Gladys Carrington and Ambrose Stith (Dorothy Stith).
James departed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by one sister, Constance Graves.
James attended Brunswick County Public Schools. He was a long time employee of DW Lyle in McKenney, Virginia. He was also employed at Ingram Book Company in Petersburg, Virginia.
James was a die-hard Baltimore Ravens fan and loved music.
James leaves to cherish his legacy his ex-wife, Ella Holloman; five children, LaShanda Bradshaw, Sharniece Bradshaw-Williams (Djuan), My'Ron Stith, Darrius Bradshaw, Latoya Bradshaw; three sisters, Margaret Petty, Jeorgi Golden (Stacey), Gladys Stith; one brother, Ernest Stith; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Big Bethel Baptist Church, 10110 Marguerita Ragsdale St., McKenney, VA. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of W.L. Fields Funeral Home, McKenney, VA 804-478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019