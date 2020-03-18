Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
JAMES WEST
JAMES WEST
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia Courthouse, VA
View Map

JAMES A. WEST

JAMES A. WEST Obituary
Mr. James A. West, 59, of 125 S. Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home. James was born June 12, 1960, in Suffolk, VA, and later moved to Petersburg, VA.

James graduated from Petersburg High School in June 1978. After graduation, he went into the United States Air Force where he served 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Clary, Sr., and grandmother, Lucie Clary.

James leaves to cherish his mother, Ollie Mae West of Petersburg, VA; brother, Leonard West, Sr. (Julia) of Richmond, VA; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
