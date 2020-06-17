Reverend James Alvin "Tex" McKensie, 67. of Dinwiddie, VA went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the oldest child of Junior and Ida McKensie born on May 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father Junior McKensie; sister, Alethea McKensie, and son-in-law, Dustin Moore.
Reverend McKensie was educated in Dinwiddie County Public School System. After high school he served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He later retired as Sergeant First Class from Virginia Army National Guard with 20 years of service. He also retired from Defense Depot Richmond Virginia (DDRV) with 20 years of service. He held several jobs over the years. Among them were a tax preparer, school bus driver, commercial bus driver, security officer, and transportation provider. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Dinwiddie Chapter of the NAACP. Reverend McKensie was an Associate Minister at Springfield Baptist Church. He knew no stranger and during his past-time enjoyed visiting the sick and shut in.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of 36 years, Deborah McKensie; two daughters, Crystal McKensie (Shawn) and Vonda Moore; two grandchildren, Arianna and Christopher Jenkins; mother, Ida McKensie; six siblings, Patrick McKensie, Tina Rollins (Robert Jr.), Ronald McKensie, Jerry McKenzie (Marvette), Richard McKensie (Ajani Salim) and Audrey McCray (James Jr.); one sister-in-law, Cecilia Lee (Rev. Vernon Sr.) ; three brothers-in-law, Wayne Scott, William Scott, Sr. (Patricia) and Ardell Scott, Jr.; one former sister-in-law, Manuela McKensie; in addition numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other church acquaintances.
Special thanks to the medical staff at Crater Community Hospice. Reverend McKensie will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.