JAMES ALVIN MCKENSIE
1953 - 2020
Reverend James Alvin "Tex" McKensie, 67. of Dinwiddie, VA went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the oldest child of Junior and Ida McKensie born on May 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father Junior McKensie; sister, Alethea McKensie, and son-in-law, Dustin Moore.

Reverend McKensie was educated in Dinwiddie County Public School System. After high school he served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He later retired as Sergeant First Class from Virginia Army National Guard with 20 years of service. He also retired from Defense Depot Richmond Virginia (DDRV) with 20 years of service. He held several jobs over the years. Among them were a tax preparer, school bus driver, commercial bus driver, security officer, and transportation provider. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Dinwiddie Chapter of the NAACP. Reverend McKensie was an Associate Minister at Springfield Baptist Church. He knew no stranger and during his past-time enjoyed visiting the sick and shut in.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of 36 years, Deborah McKensie; two daughters, Crystal McKensie (Shawn) and Vonda Moore; two grandchildren, Arianna and Christopher Jenkins; mother, Ida McKensie; six siblings, Patrick McKensie, Tina Rollins (Robert Jr.), Ronald McKensie, Jerry McKenzie (Marvette), Richard McKensie (Ajani Salim) and Audrey McCray (James Jr.); one sister-in-law, Cecilia Lee (Rev. Vernon Sr.) ; three brothers-in-law, Wayne Scott, William Scott, Sr. (Patricia) and Ardell Scott, Jr.; one former sister-in-law, Manuela McKensie; in addition numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other church acquaintances.

Special thanks to the medical staff at Crater Community Hospice. Reverend McKensie will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist. The interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
June 16, 2020
Deborah, sorry to hear of your loss. Your PHS classmate, 1967.
Rita Jackson
Classmate
June 16, 2020
My condolences to my schoolmate on the death of her husband.....prayers going up for you and your family.......RIP Rev Mckensie
Carolyn Thomas
Classmate
June 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
William. & Dorothy Walker
Family
June 16, 2020
May my condolences bring you comfort and may prayers ease the pain of your loss.
Julius (Ba Bro) Holloway
Coworker
June 16, 2020
You have our sympathy doing passing of love one may God richly bless you.Pastor and First Lady Thompson
Earl and Thelma Thompson
June 16, 2020
My condolences to Deborah and family, I will miss Rev Mckensie phone calls checking to see how I'm doing
Nancy Pride
June 16, 2020
Wayne, may God Bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Rosa Taylor
June 16, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love.
Hattie Bonner
June 15, 2020
Deborah, your family in Georgia is praying for all of you. "Tex" have left the McKensie family with a lot of memories and laughter that we will never forget. Job well done soldier, you truly have fought a good fight. R.I.P my brother
Kermit"Chub" Diggs
Family
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Evelyn Wallace
June 15, 2020
My condolences to you Deborah and family.
Robert Crenshaw
Friend
June 15, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about your loss.
Star
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Deborah , my friend Im so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. May God bring peace & comfort to you & your family during this time of grief.
Be Blessed !!
Caroline Knight-Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
Rest on my friend til we meet again.
Mae Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne Robert Scott
Family
