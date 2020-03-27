Home

Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Blackstone
1400 South Main Street
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-3240
JAMES ANDERSON BLAIR III


1982 - 2020
JAMES ANDERSON BLAIR III Obituary
James Anderson Blair III, 37, of DeWitt, VA, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born August 18, 1982 in Petersburg, VA. Jimbo is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Georgie Blair; his maternal grandparents, Buck and Martha Reams; and uncle, George "Pud" Blair. He is survived by his parents, James Anderson, Jr. and Gene Reams Blair; a sister, Martha Susan Blair Wilson (Wesley); and beloved nephew, Reams Wilson. Jimbo was also survived by an uncle and aunt, Andy and Kaye Reams; cousins, Brad (Bethany) and Morgan Reams; and other loving relatives and friends. He was a 2000 graduate of Dinwiddie Co. High School and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from V.C.U. in 2009. Jimbo's passion in life was working with children, which led to his calling to teach in Henrico and Dinwiddie. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, and watching V.C.U. basketball and Washington National baseball games. Jimbo was a loving and compassionate person and a true friend. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Ford Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which he was a member. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rocky Run Athletic Association, c/o David Bunch, 19515 Courthouse Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
