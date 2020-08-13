James Anderson "Andy" Blair, Jr., 75, of DeWitt, VA, passed away in his home Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born March 7, 1945, in Danville, Va. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Georgie Blair; a brother, George "Pud" Blair, and his son, James Anderson "Jimbo" Blair, III. He is survived by his wife, Gene Reams Blair; his daughter, Martha Susan Blair Wilson (Wesley) and grandson, Reams Wilson. Also surviving Andy is an uncle, Landon Worsham, brother-in-law, Andy Reams (Kaye), nephews, Brad Reams (Bethany), Morgan Reams and other cousins and many friends. Andy was educated in Dinwiddie schools, worked as a machinist for Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, Perdue Farms, and Seward Luggage. He was a member of Ford Seventh-day Adventist Church and many local community organizations. A private graveside funeral service was held at Ford Seventh-day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ford Seventh-day Adventist Church, c/o Michelle Bilyard, 7810 Coleman's Lake Rd., Church Road, Va., 23833 or Rocky Run Athletic Assoc., c/o David Bunch, 19515 Courthouse Rd., Dinwiddie, Va., 23841. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com