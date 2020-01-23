Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
JAMES RUFFIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilborne Baptist Church
7138 Newville Road
Waverly, VA
View Map
JAMES RUFFIN
JAMES ANDREWS RUFFIN


1920 - 2020
JAMES ANDREWS RUFFIN Obituary
Mr. James Andrew Ruffin of South Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 28, 1920, to the late Charlie and Anna Johnson Ruffin. He was the stepson of Mollie Epps Ruffin.
At an early age, he joined Wilborne Baptist Church, Waverly, VA, where he remained a lifelong member. Although a native of Sussex County, he lived in Prince George for the majority of his life. He retired from VDOT after many years of faithful service. After his retirement, James could be found spending countless hours working in his garden, cutting grass, and hanging out in his gazebo. His frequent, almost daily trips to Walmart were legendary.
James was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Otelia D. Ruffin; his daughter, Catherine R. Watkins; and his granddaughter, Crista Watkins. He was also preceded in death by eight of his siblings, Alberta R. Jefferson, Alice Harrison, Lula Williams, Rosa Belsches, Nannie Goode, Daisy Ruffin, Charlie Ruffin, and William Ruffin, Sr.
James leaves to cherish his memories: three sons, Herbert L. Ruffin, Sr. (Norine), Junious E. Ruffin (Novella), Malcolm T. Ruffin; one daughter, Pastor Mary R. Jamison (David). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Tamara R. Walker (Timothy), Kelly A. Houpe, Herbert L. Ruffin, Jr. (Jasmine), LaKeesha J. Talbert (Michael), Brittany, Joi, Kinichia, and Khadijah Ruffin; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, one devoted "brother-like" nephew, Edward L. Ruffin (Mary); a host of devoted cousins and friends. His devoted friends include: Elder Barbara E. Jones; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Ruffin, and his longtime neighbors, James and Jean Johnson.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Wilborne Baptist Church, 7138 Newville Road, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Clarence Thweatt, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
