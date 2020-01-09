Home

JAMES ARTHUR LAWSON Obituary
James Arthur Lawson, 70, of Hopewell, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Reavie and Charlotte Lawson. James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He started his career in the trucking industry. James was employed with McLean Trucking for many years and went on to retire with Yellow Freight. James was passionate about his canine companions, Cobra, Tinker, and Johnny Rebel. Most of all he loved his family dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Bonnie Lawson; sons, Kevin and Bruce, daughter-in-law, Bree, and granddaughter, Charlotte Lawson; siblings, Jean Lawson and Bob Lawson; and numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
