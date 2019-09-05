|
Deacon James Bernard Smith, Sr., 86, of 920 West Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on August 28, 2019, at Colonial Heights Healthcare Center in Colonial Heights, VA. He was born on June 29, 1933, in Petersburg, VA, to Horace Sr. and Mary Shield Smith.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Deaconess LaVerne McKeever Smith; daughters, Janice Smith Willis and Diane Smith Jackson; grandsons, Anthony and Andrew Smith; brothers, Lewis and William Smith; sisters, Viola Hansard, Mary Bailey, Corrine Lee and Hester Turner; son-in-law, Stanley Willis; and nephews, Joseph Smith and Harry Hansard, Jr.
He was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church having served as a Deacon for many years. He was also the church's sexton. Deacon Smith was employed at Brown and Williamson Tobacco, Central State Hospital Forensic Unit and retired from Brunswick County Department of Corrections. After retirement he worked with the Petersburg Public School System.
He was a golden glove boxer, he loved fishing and was well-loved and respected by all who knew him.
Deacon Smith is survived by his wife, Darlene Moore Smith; sons, James Smith, Jr., (Virginia) and Horace Smith (Terri); daughters, Barbara Smith Anderson (Lawrence Sr.) and devoted Carolyn Smith Davis (Willie); stepsons, Jonathan Moore (Morgan) and Shondric Moore (Marieka); grandchildren, Michael Willis, Lawrence Anderson, Jr. (Carleitta), Nadia Anderson, Veon Robertson Toby (Ronald) of Philadelphia, PA, Denise Robertson Lambert (Terrell) of Fredericksburg, VA, Horace Jones, Monique Samuels (Kenny) of Henrico, VA, Jayquan Johnson, Lidia Coward of Youngtown, OH, Bernard Hammonds of Hartford, CT, Shaghon, Jallek, Jordan, Markells, and Imri Moore, devoted Willie A. Davis III; nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; devoted mother-in-law, Dorothy Moore; nephew, David Smith; niece, Katrina Winfield (Samuel); the McKeever Family; and a host of cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Eli Melvin, Pastor, eulogist, and Rev. Merle Keene, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service at 920 W. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019