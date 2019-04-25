|
JAMES D. SPRATLEY
Mr. James Darnell Spratley, 69, affectionately known as "Darnell" of 948 Valley Drive, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Darnell was born December 18, 1949, to Elnora and James R. Spratley. He was a graduate of Southside High School Class of 1967. Darnell joined the U.S. Army Reserved and was Honorable Discharge in June 2, 1976.
Darnell was employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation, Moore's Building Supply and Pro-Build Contracting. He was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in McKenney, VA. Darnell enjoyed fishing, baseball and he was an avid craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Deloris Sadie Holloway; and a niece, Debra Meade Ellis.
Darnell is survived by his wife, Kay Gregory Spratley; children, Warren Fields, Sr. (Doretha), Natasha Perkerson (Derrick) and Jeffery Gregory; grandchildren, Johnathan Gregory, Kristan Gregory, Jordon Gregory, Logan Gregory, Warren Fields, Jr., Raven S. Brown, DeQuan Perkerson and Julisa Coxran; great grandchildren, Alaya Fields, Niel Rodgers, Bernard Coxran and McKayla Coxran; two sisters, Mildred Bonner (James) and Karen Spratley; three brothers, Calvin Taylor, Joseph Spratley and Marvin Spratley; nieces, Tiffany Spratley, Tyiesha Bonner, Lakiesha Bonner, Matisha Clanton, Jackie Holloway Wilson, Telecia Holloway-Crump, Pamela Holloway and LaTonya Holloway; one nephew, Kendrick Bonner; devoted friends, Jerome Smith, Joseph Pellum and James Freeman; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, McKenney, VA, Rev. Carlos Jordan, Pastor. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family request that all food items be omitted.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019