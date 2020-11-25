1/1
JAMES DONELL PROSISE
1970 - 2020
James Donell Prosise better known as "Jamie" and "Papa Dop" age 50 of 6165 Rawlings Rd. Warfield, Virginia. James was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of Etta Elizabeth Rogers and the late James Izaic Prosise. He received his primary education in Connecticut and graduated from Brunswick High School. Jamie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the name of Jesus at S.I. Edwards Apostolic Church now better known as New Covenant Sabbath Apostolic Church. James served in Military and was a Veteran of the U.S Army. He was currently employed at Hallmark Youth Center Richmond, Virginia as a youth counselor where he took great pride in mentoring children and young adults. Jamie found great joy in singing, playing basketball, watching sports, and most importantly spending time with his daughters. He took pride in being the oldest of three siblings and will be greatly remembered by his highly contagious laughter and jokes.
James was preceded in death by his step father William "Bill" Rogers and step sisters Denise Rollings and Ginger Rogers.
To honor his memory he leaves behind a legacy including three daughters. Jayona Brielle Prosise (Chandrelle "Chaney" Roberts), Jaslynn Chloe Prosise and Jennifer Angelina Prosise (Courtney Davis), his loving and devoted mother; Etta Perkins-Rogers, his two brothers; Isiac (Erica) and Stanley Prosise (Tasha), half brother Richard Mason and half sister Ashley Branch, a step brother Timmy Rogers, step sisters Tina Rogers, Theresa Rogers, and Tawanda Johnson. Aunts and Uncles including; Stanley Perkins (Evelyn), Robert Perkins (Jerry), Franklin Perkins (Bettie), Selia Starks (Herbert), Pastor Otis Cathy, Gracie Rawlings, Florence Starks, Alice, Daisy, Darlene, Arlene, Oscar, Mack and Leroy Prosise. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Devoted cousins Darrell, Farrell, Jeff, and Deron Harris, Bobby, Thomas and Meico Perkins, and Lucinda Moore, devoted friends, Tynekia Lewis, Keith Jiggetts and Marvel Johnson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Prosise will be held outside Friday November 27, 2020 at 1pm at Ark of Refuge Sabbath Apostolic Church 21418 Green Acres Ln, Mckenney VA. with Pastor Otis Cathy officiating, CDC guidelines are to be followed by social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be held at the Perkins family Cemetery 15712 Branch Rd. Dewitt, Virginia. Mr. Prosise may be viewed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home in Mckenney. Funeral services entrusted to the Mckenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson&Son Funeral Home 11107 Doyle Blvd, Mckenney VA 804-478-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
26
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
NOV
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ark of Refuge Sabbath Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
November 24, 2020
Love u jamie
Sheron Bell
Family
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Dorothy Walker
Friend
November 24, 2020
My prayers are with your family and friends. I am blessed to have known you. You big smile and infectious laugh will be missed. I always knew whatever type of day I was having you would brighten it. You will be in my thoughts, always.
Erin Barclay
November 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy with comfort and peace to the family. James was a bright spot in my day! I looked forward to hearing his, "Hi Miss P" every time he came on shift! His laugh was infectious and the way his eyes lit up when he smiled was awesome! I will greatly miss him...
Pam Spott
Coworker
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
James You will be missed. I appreciate the time that the Lord allowed us to share.
Antonio Allen
Friend
November 24, 2020
James was always smiling when he came to work. I would tell him sometime stop making all that noise coming down the hall. It would be him and is crew. He will be missed and the noise he made. Rest in peace James.
brenda gibbon
Coworker
November 24, 2020
You will be missed James. My deepest sympathies for your family. Rest in peace with Jesus.
Kevin Danihel
Coworker
November 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to your family.
Wishing you comfort and peace in the days ahead. Rest Peacefully Jamie ❤
Shalitia Epps
Friend
November 24, 2020
“I will certainly miss seeing Jamie’s devilish, happy go easy smile.”
To his daughters and family, my prayer is that GOD will give your hearts and minds the comfort and perfect peace at this time, like no one else can give you, Amen. Dickey AKA Missionary Etta Rogers, you have my number, if you need me you know to just call. May we stay prayerful and all keep safe, in Jesus Name.♥
~Minister Juanita Floyd Cox
Minister Juanita Floyd Cox
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the family❤
Seretha Brandon
Family
November 23, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
November 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Renee Hudson
Friend
November 23, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I miss you my friend.
Joyce Royall
Coworker
November 23, 2020
I absolutely love this picture of him because it is him. When he smiled it was almost infectious. We will ALL miss him, but we will never forget him. Dicky, please know that I'm here for you. Love JEAN♥
Jeneatta Jackson (JEAN)
Friend
November 22, 2020
This was a very good man
Matthew Custer
Student
November 22, 2020
My condolences to Stan and Isaac
Riondo Bell
Friend
November 22, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Aunt Etta and the family. May God grant you strength to endure in coming days
Deloris Gilliam
November 22, 2020
Words can’t describe how much I’m going to miss you, not seeing you at work is going to be so hard. You were the one who made everyone laugh and smile no matter what kind of day we were having. I remember times when you would come to my office and pick with me and we would laugh til we had tears rolling down our faces. I had the honor to supervise a wonderful, talented and caring man. You will always be a part me JP. Love You Always from your supervisor.
Raven Anderson
November 22, 2020
What a loss an awesome funny guy with a beautiful smile....I will remember our laughs and rice pudding days
Gayzelle Thomas
November 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Clem Brown
Friend
