James Donell Prosise better known as "Jamie" and "Papa Dop" age 50 of 6165 Rawlings Rd. Warfield, Virginia. James was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of Etta Elizabeth Rogers and the late James Izaic Prosise. He received his primary education in Connecticut and graduated from Brunswick High School. Jamie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the name of Jesus at S.I. Edwards Apostolic Church now better known as New Covenant Sabbath Apostolic Church. James served in Military and was a Veteran of the U.S Army. He was currently employed at Hallmark Youth Center Richmond, Virginia as a youth counselor where he took great pride in mentoring children and young adults. Jamie found great joy in singing, playing basketball, watching sports, and most importantly spending time with his daughters. He took pride in being the oldest of three siblings and will be greatly remembered by his highly contagious laughter and jokes.

James was preceded in death by his step father William "Bill" Rogers and step sisters Denise Rollings and Ginger Rogers.

To honor his memory he leaves behind a legacy including three daughters. Jayona Brielle Prosise (Chandrelle "Chaney" Roberts), Jaslynn Chloe Prosise and Jennifer Angelina Prosise (Courtney Davis), his loving and devoted mother; Etta Perkins-Rogers, his two brothers; Isiac (Erica) and Stanley Prosise (Tasha), half brother Richard Mason and half sister Ashley Branch, a step brother Timmy Rogers, step sisters Tina Rogers, Theresa Rogers, and Tawanda Johnson. Aunts and Uncles including; Stanley Perkins (Evelyn), Robert Perkins (Jerry), Franklin Perkins (Bettie), Selia Starks (Herbert), Pastor Otis Cathy, Gracie Rawlings, Florence Starks, Alice, Daisy, Darlene, Arlene, Oscar, Mack and Leroy Prosise. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Devoted cousins Darrell, Farrell, Jeff, and Deron Harris, Bobby, Thomas and Meico Perkins, and Lucinda Moore, devoted friends, Tynekia Lewis, Keith Jiggetts and Marvel Johnson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Prosise will be held outside Friday November 27, 2020 at 1pm at Ark of Refuge Sabbath Apostolic Church 21418 Green Acres Ln, Mckenney VA. with Pastor Otis Cathy officiating, CDC guidelines are to be followed by social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be held at the Perkins family Cemetery 15712 Branch Rd. Dewitt, Virginia. Mr. Prosise may be viewed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home in Mckenney. Funeral services entrusted to the Mckenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson&Son Funeral Home 11107 Doyle Blvd, Mckenney VA 804-478-4411.

