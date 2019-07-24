|
James Edward Belshan, born to John Leonard Belshan and Mary Ellen Cox Belshan on February 4, 1946, in Roanoke, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Disputanta, VA. He graduated from Prince George High School, where he played drums in the marching band during a season of significant recognition. He also graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in agronomy. He was a soil scientist and charter member of Virginia Association of Professional Soil Scientists (VAPSS). He owned and operated Virginia Soils Evaluation Company. He also operated a family farm. While mapping Mount Vernon, George Washington's home, he discovered a previously unknown quarry on the property. A marker was placed there commemorating his discovery. He also mapped the Kings Dominion property prior to its development. He was a part of the Optimist Club and Warrenton Jaycees. He was a member of the Prince George Masonic Lodge No. 115, Prince George, VA. He served his community by being on the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Sandra Kay Sheppard Belshan; children, Christina Elaine Belshan Bishop (Cecil), James Lee Belshan (Josie, who is deceased), Kathryn Leigh Belshan Parker (Jonathan); 8 grandchildren; brother, John William Belshan (Betty); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Chesterfield Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Parker officiating. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Oakland Baptist Church 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 24 to July 25, 2019