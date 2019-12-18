|
|
James E. Giles, Sr., known as Sonny/Sonny Giles, formerly of Amelia County (Ammon Community), departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Richmond, VA. Family visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Richmond, VA 23224. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 AM at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Rd., Amelia, VA. Interment at 1 PM - Veterans Cemetery – Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 18, 2019