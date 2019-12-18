Home

Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 232-3874
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Level Baptist Church
901 Wills Rd.
Amelia, VA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Amelia, VA
JAMES E. GILES SR.

JAMES E. GILES SR.
James E. Giles, Sr., known as Sonny/Sonny Giles, formerly of Amelia County (Ammon Community), departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Richmond, VA. Family visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Richmond, VA 23224. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 AM at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Rd., Amelia, VA. Interment at 1 PM - Veterans Cemetery – Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 18, 2019
