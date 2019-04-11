|
|
My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. James 1:19, NIV
On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Mr. James E. Green answered his Fathers call and transitioned from labor to rest at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Green was born to Beatrice Lee Green and William Valentine on March 6, 1938, in Petersburg, Virginia.
He attended Petersburg Public Schools and at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy with his grandmother's permission. While serving, he received his high school diploma in 1973. His military service sent him stateside as well as abroad. These places included: New York, California, Florida, Newfoundland, Bermuda, Vietnam and the Cayman Islands. After retiring from the Navy, James enlisted in the US Merchant Marines, taking him mostly to European Ports in Italy, Spain and Greece, to name a few. Upon retiring from the Marines, James worked as a Security Officer for Pinkerton Security and Southside Regional Medical Center.
James was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan. However, his favorite hobby was watching "Shoot 'Em Ups" while indulging on snacks. He wasn't much of a talker and he never complained but he would give the shirt off his back to help those in need.
Preceding James in glory are his loving wife of 18 years Joyce R. Green; parents, Beatrice Lee Green and William Valentine; in-laws, William and Lillie Robertson; brothers-in-law William Robertson, Jr. and Edward Robertson, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Rose Green.
Left to cherish his most fondest memories: a devoted daughter and caregiver, Debra Jones (Reggie, co-caregiver) of the home, and devoted daughter, Tracey Crawley (David) of Centreville, Virginia; three grandchildren, Danté Brooks of Centreville, VA, Antoine Brooks (Octavia) of Chesterfield, VA, and Ashanté Brooks of Petersburg, VA, three great grandchildren, MiAngle King-Brooks of Prince George, VA,; Tamya Hall of Baltimore, MD, and Cincere McBride of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Lucinda Sweatt and Yolanda Munford, both of North Carolina, and Patricia Green of Petersburg, VA; brothers, Lewis Green of Petersburg and Charles Green of Germany; sister-in-law, Marlene Freelon (Joe) of Chicago, IL; brothers-in-law, Joseph Robertson (Maxine) of Prince George, VA, and Paul Robertson (Jackie) of Fort Washington, MD; several nieces and nephews, cousins; devoted friends, Joseph Arrington and Warren Robinson, both of Petersburg, VA, and Edward Callender of New York.
Also left to cherish his memory are devoted caregivers Krystal Swindell, Thelma Brooks, Ernarda Davis, Jane Underwood, Mary King, Warren Robinson; and brother, Lewis Green.
The family acknowledges with special appreciation the medical teams of Dr. Ojediran, MD; Dr. Agyeman, MD; MCV Cardiology; Southside Regional Medical Center; Virginia Cancer Institute; Chippenham Medical Center; Johnston-Willis Medical Center; Dr. Haider, MD; and James River Hospice.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019