Funeral services for James E. Malone will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Shiloh Baptist Church, 4610 Darvills Rd., Blackstone, VA. Rev. Paul Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the W.L. Fields Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. , McKenney, VA. 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020