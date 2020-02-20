Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4811
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
4610 Darvills Rd
Blackstone, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
4610 Darvills Rd.
Blackstone, VA
View Map

JAMES E. MALONE


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. MALONE Obituary
Funeral services for James E. Malone will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Shiloh Baptist Church, 4610 Darvills Rd., Blackstone, VA. Rev. Paul Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the W.L. Fields Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services are under the direction of W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. , McKenney, VA. 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -