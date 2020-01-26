|
On Tuesday January 21, 2020, our hearts were saddened when our beloved father, papa, brother, uncle and friend, James Edward Robinson entered into enteral rest. He was born to Johnnie and Mollie Hill on May 11,1947. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Bill, and Eddie Robinson; sisters, Rebecca, Martha Ann and Mildred.
He is survived by his children, Gladys Robinson Parham, James R Robinson (Lora), Nathaniel Pearson, Monica Robinson Thompson (Micheal), Creshaunda Harris (Desmond);fourteen grandchildren, Timika Chavis (Jamon), Timiara Jones (Terence Sr), Cortez Johnson, Sasean Thomas, Denise Robinson, Jamonte (Laticia), Jerome Thompson (Laquita), Jakayla Thompson, J'vion Perry, Nathalie, Ryshawn, Lawanda Walker, Dondre, Samuel, Jeremiah 23 Great Grandchildren De'yonte, Janiyah, Dasia, Jaleeyah, Angel, Ke'yonte, Kayahne, Chevea, Semaj, Jordyn, Terence Jr, Jaila, Kingston, Kimiyah, Dondre Jr, Deonta', Kaviryon, Ny'heem, Zi'Yonna, Ka'Mari, Madysan, Noah, Jeremiah Jr., Zola; one brother, John Hill, Sr. (Dianna); five sisters, Gracie (Robert), Beulah, Ann(Clinton), Anniebell, and Elizabeth (Earl); former wife and friend, Frances Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly aunt Rosalee Clanton; devoted friends, James Williams, Jawara Williams, James Bishop, Malcom and Terry; extended family the Williams Family, Jwatonda Crawford (William), Karlisa Robinson, Nancie Rives and children and the Anderson Family.
He was a papa figure to many in the community. He will truly be missed but legacy will forever live within us!
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at High Street Church of Christ, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020