Mr. James Edward Thomas, 78, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday at Southside Regional Medical Center. James was born November 16, 1940, to the late Susie Parham and George Thomas Sr.
James was educated in Petersburg public schools, graduating with the Class of 1959 from Peabody High School. James served in the United States Air Force, serving for four years. He served two years in Japan before his Honorable Discharge.
After serving in the Air Force, James gained employment with Allied Chemical in Hopewell, VA, for numerous years. James then gained employment with the state, working at Central State Hospital for ten years in the Geriatric Unit.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Thomas; a sister, Doris Davis; brothers, Roger Pegram Sr. and George Thomas; nephews, Curtis Pegram and Greg Davis; niece, Claudette Walker.
James leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted brother who stood by his side until his passing, Cornelius Thomas; a loving sister, Arnita Waller of Fayetteville, NC; devoted friend, Mildred Parham of Petersburg, VA (Ms. Parham along with Cornelius visited James every day while he was at Golden Living Nursing Home-Battlefield Park); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
James loved traveling and working in his yard, planting flowers until his health decline. He will be remembered for his humble and quiet spirit, a man of few words. James was a blessing to family and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 7816 Serena Lane, South Chesterfield, VA. The family may also be contacted by calling 804-720-1901.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
