Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monumental Baptist Church
2925 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Monumental Baptist Church
2925 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
JAMES E. WALLACE


1937 - 2019
JAMES E. WALLACE Obituary
James E. Wallace, 82, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019 at the Medical College of Virginia.
Born November 2, 1937 in Petersburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Eslie A. and Blanche Andrews Wallace and was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Wallace and brothers-in-law, Winston E. Leath and Pinkney Whaley. James was a member of Monumental Baptist Church in Petersburg and was a longtime member of the NRA and retired after 41 years from Reynolds Metal as a pressman. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and water ski.
James is survived by his loving wife, Mildred K. Wallace; sister, Rose Wallace Leath; sister-in-law; Jeanette Wallace; brother in-law; Joseph Ivey King (Sharon); and very close friends, Charles and Dawn Donahue.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Duane Guridy officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monumental Baptist Church.
Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
