Mr. James E. Williams departed this life on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Wonder City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Hopewell, VA. He was born July 4, 1946 to the late Robert and Blanch Williams.
He was employed and retired at E. W. Burrow Lumber Company in Prince George, VA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, working on lawn mowers, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbert Williams, Larry Williams, and Johnnie Williams; sister, Fannie Williams and Delories Williams; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Smith Wick and Darlene White; brothers-in-law, Barry White, James White, and Wilbert White.
Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Frances Williams; children, Micheal White, Dwayne White, Keyon White, Adrienne Wooden, Sharon Dugan and Shawn Jones (Sencea); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Pettaway (Robert) and Sadie Williams (James); brothers, Willie Williams, (Ernestine), Donald Williams (Angelia), Adam Williams (Barbara), Norman Williams (Gertrude), and Nathaniel Williams (Tonya); sisters-in-law, Lorraine Cooke, Annette White, Maragret Jones (Willie), and Joyce Rose (David); brother-in-law, Jerome White, Demetrius White (Ann), Linwood White, Harvey White, Jr., Ed Williams (Doris), Charles White (Marilyn), and Calvin White; devoted nephew, Rodney Williams; devoted friend, John Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 4745 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George, VA, Pastor Domnick Holloway, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
