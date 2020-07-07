On Friday, July 3, 2020, Mr. James Edward Crump entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, surrounded by family members. He was born in Carson, VA on April 2, 1936 and was the son of the late Isabell Anderson Crump and John Andrew Crump. He had eight siblings and was predeceased by Alice Gallaway, Samuel Crump, Donnell Johnson, Edith Bonner, and Haywood Johnson. Mr. Crump accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Little Zion Baptist Church in Carson. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools and subsequently moved to Petersburg, VA.
Mr. Crump retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Company after more than 41 years of dedicated service (30 years as supervisor). He was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church, Harrison Street in Petersburg. He served as a church trustee, an usher, a member of the James H. Threatt Memorial Club, and regularly participated in Sunday School and Bible study classes until his declining health. His passions included: fishing, sharing God's Word, early morning speed walks, working in his yard, and helping others whenever and wherever he saw a need.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted and loving wife of almost 64 years, Loretta Booth Crump; sisters, Bernice C. Patton, Mable C. Turner, and Ruth J. Ampy. He is survived by his loving children Wanda D. Wallace (Yulando), Rodney A. Crump, and Laverne A. McGary. His grandchildren include Derek James Crump McGary, Jacqueline McGary, Ranaa Crump, Joshua Wallace, Claudia Utsey (Arthur), Christie Sam and Christopher Watkins. He was also blessed with a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, including long-time friendships with James Smith, Ernest Harrison, Loretta Majette, and Mr. and Mrs. William Mason.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George (Petersburg), VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, eulogist.
