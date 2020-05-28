Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JAMES THOMPSON
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA
JAMES EDWARD THOMPSON


1950 - 2020
JAMES EDWARD THOMPSON Obituary
Mr. James "Jimmy" Edward Thompson, 69, of Church Road, VA, was born on June 3, 1950, to the late Charles and Alice Thompson. His transition from this earthly life was made on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center, Petersburg, VA, after a period of declining health. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles, Richard, and Earl Thompson; two sisters, Lynda and Bernice Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was educated and graduated from Russell Grove High School in Amelia, VA. He joined Union Baptist Church of Church Road, VA, at an early age. He served on the youth choir and worked in the church for a number of years. He worked numerous jobs throughout Amelia and Dinwiddie until his health declined. He was a lover of different types of hats, baseball, working on cars and helping wherever and whenever anyone needed him. He also played on many local baseball teams at a younger age. He was loved by all whom he encountered and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his only son, Antonio Walker; two grandchildren, Mason Washington and Zaynah Clary; and four great grandchildren. Mr. Thompson also is survived by his devoted family: three sisters, Rachel Smith (William), Edith Newsome (Robert), and Shirley Smith (Mark deceased) of Amelia, VA; two uncles, Jessie Perry and Charles Finney; nieces and nephews, Monica and Tinitia Gholson of Petersburg, VA, Myoushi "Mya" Goodwyn, Mina Ross (Chris) and Madiyha Thompson of Chesterfield, Virginia, Charles "Lil Charles" Thompson of Petersburg, VA, Carlos, Travis and Jamila Woodley of Amelia County, VA; devoted friends, Willie "Spanky" Goodwyn, Danny Woodley (Gloria), Calvin Morgan and the friends of Baltimore Corner; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Derrick Williams, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be private.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020
