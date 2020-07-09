1/1
JAMES EVERETTE PARKER
James Everette Parker departed this life on July 6, 2020, after a brief illness at the Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He fought the good fight, he finished his race, he kept the faith. And finally, there is laid up for him a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the Righteous Judge gives on that great Day. He leaves behind family and friends that will miss him dearly as follows: sister, Patricia P. Hill of Los Angeles, CA, Pearlie P. Thomas (deceased), Mary P. Brown (deceased); and brothers, Joseph Parker, Jr. of Waverly, VA, and Harris Parker (deceased); sister-in-law, Gwen Davis of Windsor, VA; nieces, Cordelia Carver, Leishia Parker, Stephanie Whiting, Michelle Parker, Marietta Myrick, and Geraldine Coleman; nephews, Anthony Brown, Warren Parker, Arthur Brown, Oliver Coleman and a special acknowledgment to his nephew Larry Coleman and his wife Silas who stood in the gap as caregivers as James' ability to be independent diminished and his health declined, as well as great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members. Thank you, Robert Jordan and Harold Jones, for being long time, loyal friends.

Public Viewing will be 10:00am-5:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020, at Peace Funeral Home 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA. Celebration of Life Graveside will be 12:30pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Waverly Cemetery Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James Gay, funeral director.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Peace Funeral Home - Waverly
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Waverly Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peace Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
