The Honorable James Fredrick D'Alton Jr., 75, of Petersburg, VA, died on September 13, 2019, at his home. He was born in Petersburg on September 20, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jackie Harrison D'Alton; his son, James Berkeley D'Alton and wife Shannon; and his daughters, Katherine W. Tanner Pilcher and her husband Mason, Elizabeth Harrison Ravn and her husband Thomas. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Settle and Wally D'Alton, Colston Pilcher, and Charlotte Ravn; his cousin, Barbara Berkeley Ukrop and her husband James Ukrop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine Spotswood D'Alton and James F. D'Alton; and his aunt and uncle, Flora Willcox Berkeley and Robert M. Berkeley.
Judge D'Alton is a graduate of Petersburg High School and Randolph Macon College where he made lifelong friends as a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He earned his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. He worked at the law firm of Marable and Jones, and served as the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in Petersburg before being appointed to the General District Court in 1974. At that time, Judge D'Alton was one of the youngest to be appointed to the bench. He served there for 17 years. In 1992 he was appointed to the Circuit Court where he served until his retirement, after which he continued to serve as a substitute judge and mediator. He truly loved his work and his colleagues. He was a lifelong member of Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, a member of the Country Club of Petersburg, the Friday German, and Petersburg Cotillion. Always a gentleman, he truly loved meeting, learning about, and helping people. His sense of humor, quick wit and storytelling were unmatched. He was known to need a haircut, but never really needed one. His friendships were deep and enduring and he enjoyed spending time with his Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday night dinner groups which served as a great opportunity to laugh with, entertain, and keep up with his many friends. In his younger years he was an avid tennis player and had a stealthy left handed drop shot. He was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was gentle, kind and fair. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren as "Tops." He loved reading to and teasing his grandchildren, the beach in winter, picking blue crabs, swimming in the ocean, traveling with family and friends, live sporting events, music, UVA sports and the Redskins. He loved fishing and truly enjoyed his annual fishing trip with his son. He cherished any opportunity to gather his family. He also loved reading, especially newspapers and works of nonfiction. But, the love of his life was the law.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ and Grace Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019