J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
1943 - 2020
JAMES GILBERT OZMORE Obituary
James Gilbert Ozmore, 76, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Dinwiddie, VA, he was the son of the late Emmett Wilson and Ruby May Douglas Ozmore. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace Ozmore, Sr. (Barbara) and Richard William Ozmore, and a nephew, Wallace "Skipper" Ozmore, Jr. He is survived by his loving companion, Judy Jenkins; a daughter, Kizi Mae Beasley; step-children, Crystal Hatchett (Kelly), Tammy Vaughn, Lewis Jenkins, Jr. (Jodi), Judy Wells (Byron), and Virgie Beasley (Joe Tanner). A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
