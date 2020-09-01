1/
JAMES GRADY McDANIEL
James G. McDaniel of Chesterfield departed this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday August 29th. Born in 1935 in Richmond, Jim was the son of Henry and Mildred McDaniel. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 54 years, Nancy McDaniel. He is survived by his beloved wife Janice McDaniel, children Jenny & RJ Greger, Micah Morris, & Erika & CW Morris, grandchildren Owen, Sarah Jane, Parker, and Hunter, cousins John "Butch" and Jean Klootwyk, cousins Jeanne & David Pemberton, many wonderful family, neighbors, friends, and his faithful sidekick "Baby" the cat. An open graveside service for this honorable man of God will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester, Virginia with the Reverend Dr. Stephen Felker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Swift Creek Baptist Church 18510 Branders Bridge Road Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
