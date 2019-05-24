Home

JAMES H. BRISTOW Obituary
James Hamilton Bristow, 76, of Petersburg, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born to the late John and Gertrude Bristow on October 18, 1942.
Mr. Bristow served his country in the Army National Guard and retired from Dupont. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Goldie Perkinson and John Otis Perkinson Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon L. Bristow; son, David W. Bristow (Cheryl); sisters, Phyllis Lepley, and Linda Kump (Steve); niece, Linda Gentry; brothers-in-law, G.W. Langster (Patricia), and Gary D. Langster; and sister-in-law, Lynn Moore (Jack).
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805 with Rev. Raymond McGarr officiating.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2019
