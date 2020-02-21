|
James H. Carter, 85, of Dinwiddie, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1934, in Caswell County, North Carolina, to the late James and Hattie Carter. Mr. Carter was a longtime member of Craterview Baptist Church. He was a jack of all trades, but especially enjoyed working on all types of motors and gardening. He was known as the Tomato Man for his prized tomatoes. Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ila Carter; and his sister, Mary Frances Bumgarner. He is survived by his daughter, Janet D. Carter; brother, Robert L. Carter; several nieces and nephews; and many longtime and devoted friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. James Thompson officiating. Interment in Blandford cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020