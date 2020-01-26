Home

JAMES H. H. KITT


1936 - 2020
JAMES H. H. KITT Obituary
Mr. James H. Kitt, 83, of 2141 Bishop Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on January 21, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born August 13, 1936, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Minnie Ann and Henry J. Kitt. James was a graduate of Peabody High School.
He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, where James served in the following ministries: Military Support Group, Wednesday Bible Study, and the Brotherhood Ministry. He was also a member of TRIAD (Petersburg). James was a retired truck driver and he enjoyed fishing and spades.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Francis Kitt; daughter, Vanessa Dale Kitt; granddaughter, Vanessa Kitt; two brothers, Robert Kitt and Ernest Lee Kitt, Sr.; and one sister, Louise Mayfield.
James leaves to cherish his memories: one grandchild, Antione Kitt (Cecilia Manuel); great grandchildren, Monica Robertson and Brianna Kitt; great-great grandchildren, Aaliyah Robertson, Calleigh King and Aniya King; sisters, Kim Winston, Minnie Kitt and Carolyn Roberson; devoted friends, Mr. & Mrs. Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service at 348 Summit Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 26, 2020
