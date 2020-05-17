|
James H. King, 78, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on April 1, 1942 to the late Charles and Florence King. Mr. King attended Community Christian Church and served his country in the United States Navy for over four years. He enjoyed bass fishing and was a member of the Virginia Rebel Bass Masters, but above all he loved his family. He was a devoted father and husband and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jackie F. King, Charles D. King, Eddie F. Hazzard, and Louis Hazzard; sister-in-law, Pamela C. Thrift; and brother-in-law, William A. "Bill" Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rebecca "Becky" King; children, Jennifer Lynn King, Jeffrey Scott King, and Pamela Susan King (Jeremy Hare); sister, Doshie K. Powell; brother, Johnny H. King; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Sandy Crowder of Clovis, California; and close friends, Melissa A. Harrell, Tommy Tucker, and Alton Vaughan.
The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A private graveside service will take place at Southlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Burton officiating.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020