On Thursday, June 11, 2020 around 5:00 a.m, Mr. James Henry Parham, 82, of Petersburg, VA, respectfully known as "Toppy", to his family and friends, departed this life peacefully in the comfort of his home.
James was born on April 16, 1938 in Petersburg, VA, to the late John Henry Parham and the late Daisy Bell Parham. His educational background was received while attending Petersburg Public Schools. In his later years, he worked at Brenco for countless years before retiring and becoming a self-employed auto mechanic and self-owned tow-truck driver. James was a dedicated, hard worker who took pleasure in going fishing, and gathering with family and friends in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Parham; three sisters, Estelle Allmon, Gladys Pair, and Maxine Parham; two brothers, Frank Parham, and Junius Parham, and his precious wife, Delores Viola Parham.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved and devoted brother, Deacon Stanley Parham, of Petersburg, VA; one devoted daughter, Rosalind Parham (John) of Petersburg, VA; five sons, Dwaine Parham (Anngie) of Prince George, VA, John Parham (Janice) of Fredericksburg, VA, Rodney Parham (Jacqueline) and Christopher Parham both of Petersburg, VA, and Edmund Hargraves of Richmond, VA; nineteen grandchildren, one devoted grandson, Timothy Parham (Barbara) of Chesterfield, VA; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.