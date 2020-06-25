JAMES H PARHAM
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, June 11, 2020 around 5:00 a.m, Mr. James Henry Parham, 82, of Petersburg, VA, respectfully known as "Toppy", to his family and friends, departed this life peacefully in the comfort of his home.
James was born on April 16, 1938 in Petersburg, VA, to the late John Henry Parham and the late Daisy Bell Parham. His educational background was received while attending Petersburg Public Schools. In his later years, he worked at Brenco for countless years before retiring and becoming a self-employed auto mechanic and self-owned tow-truck driver. James was a dedicated, hard worker who took pleasure in going fishing, and gathering with family and friends in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Parham; three sisters, Estelle Allmon, Gladys Pair, and Maxine Parham; two brothers, Frank Parham, and Junius Parham, and his precious wife, Delores Viola Parham.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved and devoted brother, Deacon Stanley Parham, of Petersburg, VA; one devoted daughter, Rosalind Parham (John) of Petersburg, VA; five sons, Dwaine Parham (Anngie) of Prince George, VA, John Parham (Janice) of Fredericksburg, VA, Rodney Parham (Jacqueline) and Christopher Parham both of Petersburg, VA, and Edmund Hargraves of Richmond, VA; nineteen grandchildren, one devoted grandson, Timothy Parham (Barbara) of Chesterfield, VA; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 24, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW .EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CAN NOT HEAL
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. It was fun having you on vacation with our family.
Zarak
June 20, 2020
Rest In Peace. With Deepest Sympathy and Heartfelt Condolences.
Joseph Buford, Jr. And Family
Friend
June 18, 2020
All my live and condolences to my cousins.
From the heart we are Parham Strong. Toppie was a special man and now I rejoice in his glory being with the Lord.
Vanessa Williams
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved