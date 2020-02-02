|
James "Jim" Hatfield, 77, of Chester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 30 2020. Raised in Brooksville, Florida, he was the son of the late Jesse and Vera Hatfield. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dail. Jim retired as vice president of both Pet Dairy of Johnson City, Tennessee and Turkey Hill Dairy of Lancaster, PA. He was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. He loved music and golf and had many roles in all of the churches that he attended. Jim will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lena Hatfield; daughter, Sharon Lawrence (Ken); grandsons, Patrick Lawrence and Michael Lawrence; brother-in-law, James C. Henley (Mildred); sister, Hannah Massa (Julio); as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Colonial Heights Health Care Center for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of James Hatfield. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020