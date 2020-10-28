Master Sergeant James Henry Parham, Jr., (Retired US Air Force) was born March 9, 1938 in Petersburg, VA to James Henry Parham, Sr., and Germaine Edmonds Parham. He transitioned to heaven on September 16, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

He attended the public schools of Petersburg, Va., graduating in 1957 from Peabody High School. "Crow" as he was fondly called was a stellar athlete lettering in basketball, baseball and was the quarterback for the Mighty Lions for three years. While attending Peabody, Crow was in the Naval Reserves.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and after two years he was honorably discharged. Crow immediately enlisted in the US Air Force. His assignments in the United States consisted of bases in Oklahoma, Hawaii, New York, and California. His overseas assignments included Japan and Germany. Crow continued his athletics in the military, playing basketball and softball on military teams. He was an outstanding international referee which allowed him to travel the globe, officiating military sports. Master Sergeant James Henry Parham, Jr., served a total of 29 years in the military, 27 with the USAF and 2 with the USN. His distinguished military career ended in 1986, when he retired with honors.

James "Crow" Parham found employment with the AMARC airplane graveyard in Tucson, where her worked for 20 years, fully retiring in 2006.

On April 13, 1957 he wed Miss Edna B. Hicks of Petersburg, Va. and to this union his two children, Sharon and James, III., were born. In 2012, he was united in marriage to Ms. Kathryn Burke of Tucson, AZ.

James Henry Parham, Jr., was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed all sports but was an excellent golfer. In his earlier years he was an avid fisherman. He was formerly a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, Sutherland, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Justin Hyslop; two brothers, Earl Leander Parham (Brother Barnabas Joseph, S.S.F), and Donald Tee Parham, and a nephew, Joseph "Jo Jo" Parham.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Kathryn Burke Parham; a daughter, Mrs. Sharon P. Hyslop, both of Tucson, AZ; a son, James Henry Parham, III., of Hopewell, Va; a grandson, James Randall "Randy" Hyslop; a great grandson, Christian all of Tucson, AZ; three brothers, Wilmar E. Parham (Terre) of Petersburg, VA, The Reverend Keith L. Parham (Annette) of Shacklefords, VA and Kirk O. Parham of Tampa FL; two sisters, Mrs. Deidra P. Shepard of Petersburg, VA and Mrs. Kathay Parham Allen of Auburn Hills, MI; an aunt, Mrs. Geraldine Edmonds Spicely of DeWitt, VA; mother in law, Mrs. Margaret Burke; brother in law, Roswall Burke, both of Tucson, AZ; a sister in law, Mrs. Martha Hinton Parham of Escondido, CA. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. The Family of Master Sergeant James Henry "Crow" Parham, Jr., wish to thank all persons for their acts of sympathy shown at this difficult time. May Jehovah bless and keep you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store