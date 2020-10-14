1/
JAMES IRVIN COOKE SR.
1939 - 2020
James Irvin Cooke, Sr., 81, of Colonial Heights passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born May 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Helen Smith and Ben T. Cooke, Sr., and was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lipford Cooke; daughter, Tammy L. Cooke; and brother, Ben T. Cooke, Jr. A United States Navy Veteran, James faithfully served his country for four years. He retired from Honeywell as a Lab Technician. He is survived by his children, James Cooke, Jr. and wife, Elaine, Jennifer C. Harman and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brittany L. and Holly J. Harman, Janet V. and Carter A. Rose, James I. Cooke III; great-grandchildren, Lucy L. Harman, Christine V. and Damien W. Villalovas; sister, Barbara Hawthorne; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103. S. Adams Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
