James "Jim" Joseph Porach, 80, of Colonial Heights, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Binghamton, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph James and Alice Kessler Porach.
In his youth, Jim attended Milton Hershey School for Boys in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He earned academic admission to The College of William and Mary with a full football scholarship. There, he was selected captain of the team and earned All-Southern Conference Honors. Subsequently, he was elected to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
A proud member of Sigma Nu, Jim maintained faithful relationships with his fraternity brothers over the decades to follow. He was an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army, serving two years active duty at Fort Lee, Virginia. Continuing his military career in the reserves, he retired from the service as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Jim's esteemed civilian career was dedicated to teaching, coaching and administration for 36 years, retiring as Principal of Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County. He was, and will always be loved and respected by his countless students, dedicated staff and many lifelong friends, as he leaves with them and his loving family a legacy of true kindness, robust laughter and indelible memories.
Mr. Porach is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Porach; a son, James "Jay" B. Jean, Jr. (Karin); one daughter, Kelly J. Beeler (Tim) grandchildren, Toni Wright (Benny), Cody Beeler, Rachel Beeler and Samantha Jean; a great-granddaughter, Adalyn Wright; a sister, Claire Herrington; and two nieces, Tracy Allen and Jamie Herrington.
A drive-through funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the parking lot of the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family.
Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home (804-733-8511) to leave a "Hug from Home" signifying your attendance at the service.
Interment will be private. A "celebration of life" will be scheduled for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the College of William and Mary Athletic Department in memory of James Porach. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020