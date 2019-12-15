|
On Monday, December 9, 2019, God looked all over his beautiful garden and saw that a lovely flower was missing and he called out Mr. James K. Starke, who heard the Master's voice and he left this world of sin to be with the Heavenly Master.
Affectionately known ""James, Kevin, Ink or Starke"", 57, of 2570 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA, was born July 9, 1962. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Starke and Gladys Starke; four sisters, Paulette, Gail, Kim and Sonya Starke; one brother, Wayne V. Starke; a niece, Desiree Starke; father and mother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Cliffton Flowers.
Kevin confessed and accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Royal Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. James L. Walker. He later moved his membership to God Mission of Faith where he was currently attending under the leadership of Pastor Virginia Graham.
Ink was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1981. He played basketball and met the love of his life Linda, who just knew he was going to play professional ball and decided to lock him in for life and they never looked back, it was love at first sight although he never made it professionally. Kevin was our shooting star.
He was employed for Petersburg Public School System, Central State Hospital, Richmond Juvenile Detention, Crater Detention, and Henrico Juvenile Detention Centers where he was currently employed.
His favorite pastime was racing cars. You could always count on him being at the race track. He loved sports and spending time with family joking and making you laugh.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife of 38 years, whom he adored, loved unconditionally and was the wind beneath his wings, Linda F. Starke; two children, Robin S. Starke and Kevon J. Starke; granddaughter, G'Kirah "Moni" Cole. He also leaves behind two devoted sisters, Evonne Starke (Russell) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Sabrina Starke of Columbia, SC; four brothers, Kerwin Starke (Gloria), Ronnie Starke, Michael Giles of Baltimore, MD, and Jwanza Salih of Cincinnati, OH; four brothers-in-law,Terry L. Miles of Petersburg, VA, Michael Flowers (Debbie) of Surry, VA, Tyrone Flowers (Diana) of South Chesterfield, VA, and Mark Flowers (Forless) of Petersburg, VA; sister-in-law, Deandra Young of Adelanto, CA, Mitiz Gilliam (Montrez); four aunts, Geraldine McLaughlin of Chesterfield, VA, Bernice Thomas, Dr. Antrynette Walker Hall of Petersburg, VA, and a special aunt, Helen Horn of Massapequa, NY; aunt-in-law, Kate Mason of Petersburg, VA, devoted and loving nieces and nephews, Wynette Starke, Andrew Wyatt III, Tonya Roberts (Eric), Courtney Taylor (Donald), ToLoria Starke, Destaney McNeil (Dangelo), Ebony McLaughlin, Devon Walley and Cameron Jones; special and dear great nephews, Ja'Kari Starke (Chiquila), Armin Harris, Jr., Thomas, Tylian, Teahrain Tyler and D'Varis Williams; nieces and nephew-in-law, Michael Flowers, Jr., Tori Flowers, Marcus Flowers (Sharron), Brian Flowers (Towanna) and Tyrone Flowers, Jr.; special friends, Alfonzo Stith, Joe Richardson, Ernest Washington, and Michael Williams; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name who loved him.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, and Pastor Virginia Graham, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
