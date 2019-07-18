|
Mr. James Levon Faulcon Sr. was called home on Friday, July 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Prince George, VA. He was born to the late Cromwell Faulcon Sr. and the late Minister Ruby Battle Faulcon of Littleton, NC, on June 5, 1950.
During his early years, he gave his life to Christ and became a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Halifax, NC.
He received his formal education from Chaulder Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids, NC, and McIver High School in Littleton, NC.
He was employed as a truck driver at General Chemical Trucking Company for thirty years until retirement in 2005. He was also employed at Tri-City Wrecker Service for more than twenty years. In addition, James worked processing deer as well as other small jobs for years.
On June 1, 1969, he married the love of his life, Deborah "Gennette" Alston Faulcon. Together they reared devoted children: Kimberly Faulcon Person, Tina Faulcon Vines, Jamie Mychelle Faulcon and James L. Faulcon Jr. and Ameera Miller, all of Prince George, VA; five grandchildren: Milton Person, Desiree Person, Quetasia Faulcon, Christopher Vines II and Jaela Faulcon; one great-grandchild: Ava Marie Person; three godchildren and four god-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older sister, Mamie Faulcon and older brother, Cromwell Faulcon Jr.
Along with his children and grandchildren, those left to cherish his life and legacy are five sisters, Mildred Robinson, Anna Green, Jeanette Harris, Barbara Fitts (Calvin) and Georgeanna Minggia (Anthony), all of Littleton, NC; five brothers, Joe Faulcon (Carolyn), David Faulcon (Deborah) and Marvin Faulcon (Tamatha) of Littleton, NC, Charles Faulcon (Bernice) of Roanoke Rapids, NC, and William Faulcon of Richmond, VA; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
