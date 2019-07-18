Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
JAMES FAULCON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
4405 Prince George Drive
Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FAULCON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. FAULCON SR.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. FAULCON SR. Obituary
Mr. James Levon Faulcon Sr. was called home on Friday, July 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Prince George, VA. He was born to the late Cromwell Faulcon Sr. and the late Minister Ruby Battle Faulcon of Littleton, NC, on June 5, 1950.

During his early years, he gave his life to Christ and became a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Halifax, NC.

He received his formal education from Chaulder Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids, NC, and McIver High School in Littleton, NC.

He was employed as a truck driver at General Chemical Trucking Company for thirty years until retirement in 2005. He was also employed at Tri-City Wrecker Service for more than twenty years. In addition, James worked processing deer as well as other small jobs for years.

On June 1, 1969, he married the love of his life, Deborah "Gennette" Alston Faulcon. Together they reared devoted children: Kimberly Faulcon Person, Tina Faulcon Vines, Jamie Mychelle Faulcon and James L. Faulcon Jr. and Ameera Miller, all of Prince George, VA; five grandchildren: Milton Person, Desiree Person, Quetasia Faulcon, Christopher Vines II and Jaela Faulcon; one great-grandchild: Ava Marie Person; three godchildren and four god-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older sister, Mamie Faulcon and older brother, Cromwell Faulcon Jr.

Along with his children and grandchildren, those left to cherish his life and legacy are five sisters, Mildred Robinson, Anna Green, Jeanette Harris, Barbara Fitts (Calvin) and Georgeanna Minggia (Anthony), all of Littleton, NC; five brothers, Joe Faulcon (Carolyn), David Faulcon (Deborah) and Marvin Faulcon (Tamatha) of Littleton, NC, Charles Faulcon (Bernice) of Roanoke Rapids, NC, and William Faulcon of Richmond, VA; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now