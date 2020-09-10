1/1
JAMES L. HARRIS
1932 - 2020
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4: 7-8

Mr. James L. Harris, 88, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Mr. Harris was born May 26, 1932 in North Carolina. He was the son of the late Eugene and Annie Harris.

Affectionately known as "SMILEY", loved getting up calling Boulevard Cab to go to work at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, where he's been employed since the 1950's. He later retired in February 2019 due to his health.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Annie Harris; two brothers, Benjamin Harris and Percy Harris; two sisters, Jennie Tucker and Marlena Harris; nephew, Ronald Ronnie Tucker; niece, Gloria "Glo" Hargraves; and a very close friend, Miss Peaches.

He leaves to cherish: four sisters, Cassie Ruffin (Frank), Susie Branch (James) and Eugenia Fowlkes all of Petersburg, VA and Theresa Ramey of Clarksville, TN; two brothers, Marion Harris of Petersburg, VA, and Oscar Harris of Jacksonville, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends, among them a devoted great niece/caregiver, Sada Ruffin affectionately known as "Charmaine" in his words; god children, Cyrethia, Micheal and Tequane. James was like a grandfather to Tiara, Asia and Demetria.

The family of Mr. Harris would like to acknowledge Christ and Grace Episcopal Church for all they have done throughout James' life. A special thanks to St. Mary's Hospital for the care and comfort they provided for our loved one.

Service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 9, 2020
We love you papa
Tiara
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
Everyone at Christ and Grace loved James. He knew everyone and would always ask us how our family members were that he had not seen in awhile. He was our longest employed staff member and we are so thankful not only for his faithful ministry among us, but for the love and kindness he so freely shared. We are keeping you in our prayers and are so saddened by your loss. May God comfort you.
Robin Teasley
September 4, 2020
We all loved him at Christ and Grace Church. Such a dear sweet man he was....full of life and love for everyone! Larry and I will miss him terribly . We send you our sincere condolences in your loss.
Larry & Betty Ann Tucker
Friend
