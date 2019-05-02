Mr. James Lawrence Massenburg, 68, of Stony Creek, Virginia, affectionately known as "Boody," "Fly," "Papa" entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019, joining his parents, Mr. James and Hattie Massenburg; his sister, Anna T. Urquhart (James); and his brother, Alfred Massenburg. James Lawrence was born on July 31, 1950, in Sussex, Virginia.

He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Hunting Quarter Baptist Church. He was well-respected in the community, as a jack of all trades and the most reliable "Uber" transporter in the town of Stony Creek. James Lawrence was a retiree of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and a former employee of Walls Welding Company. Our beloved "Fly" was an incredible fisherman and hunter who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and hanging out with man's best friend, "Rambo." He was a true dedicated Dallas Cowboy fan!

Mourning the loss of James Lawrence is his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Katherine P. Massenburg of Stony Creek, Virginia; one son, Quincy Lawrence Massenburg (Joy) of Hopewell, Virginia; two daughters, Feba Poarch Thomas (Don) of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Tracie Poarch (Charles) of Chesterfield, Virginia; four grandchildren, Aaron, Braxton, and Cameron Poarch from Stony Creek, Virginia, and Alexis Thomas of Chesapeake, Virginia; two great grandchildren, Carter Poarch of Stony Creek, Virginia, and Joseph Barnes of Hopewell, Virginia. James Lawrence is survived by three sisters, Mildred Hobbs (John) of Macon, Georgia, Gladys Chambliss of Petersburg, Virginia, and Pastor Rosemary Bonner of Alexandria, Virginia; one devoted brother, Haywood Massenburg of Stony Creek, Virginia; four aunts, Maggie Meekins, of Richmond, Virginia, Ruth Gilliam and Eurgentine Taylor of Stony Creek, Virginia, and Earlene Johnson (George), of Jarrett, Virginia; six sister-in-laws, Reverend Ethel B. Poarch, Daisy, Blanche, and Virginia Ann Poarch of Stony Creek, Virginia, Nellie Poarch of Washington, DC, Ellen Robinson, of Petersburg, Virginia, Ann Poarch of Hackensack, New Jersey, and Myrtie Massenburg of Prince George, Virginia; two brothers-in-law, Franklin Poarch (Dorothy) of Petersburg, Virginia, and Charlie White of Queens, New York; special cousins, Raymond and Eugene 'Buck' Massenburg; and a loving niece, Sandy Boone also mourns his passing as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

I'm Free Don't grieve for me for now, I'm free. I'm following the path, GOD has chosen for me. I took His hand when I heard Him. I could not stay another day: To dance, Laugh and be with my loving family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. Burial will follow at the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia.

