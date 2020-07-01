JAMES LEE HARRISON JR.
1955 - 2020
Mr. James Lee Harrison, Jr., affectionately known as "Jimmy, Bobcat and Jim Bob", 64, of 615 St. Mark Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 9, 1955 in Dinwiddie, VA, to Ethel Erlene Lesane and the late James L. Harrison, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Anderson and Vernell Godsey Harrison.

Jimmy was loved and surly admired by so many throughout the City of Petersburg and Dinwiddie, VA. He was a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church in Sutherland, VA. In his younger days he was one of the first lead singers for the Community Light of the World Gospel Singers under the leadership of Rev. Chappel Winfield. He also was a semi-professional drummer for Ujemi Band and Show. He brought so much laughter to all who knew him with many jokes and pranks.

He attended Dinwiddie Senior High and John Tyler Community College. He received his Honorable Discharge from the United States Army. Jimmy went on to work at Walmart Distribution Center and several other jobs. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories to his loving mother, Ethel Erlene Lesane; one daughter, Rasheda Harrison and one son, Rodney Gholson; a stepdaughter, Tanya Satterwhite (Russell) of Chesterfield, VA; three grandsons, Chase and Milica Woodberry of Henrico and Rodney Gholson, Jr. of Dinwiddie, VA; granddaughter, Rashala Gholson of Petersburg, VA; two step-sisters, Vivian Lesane of Richmond, VA, and Arlene Anderson of Chesterfield, VA; a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Lynn G. Robinson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at 615 St. Mark Street, Petersburg VA, and may be contacted by calling (804) 862-9226.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
James was a fine young man who loved to laugh he will be missed.
Mary Walker
