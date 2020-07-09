Mr. James Lee Jefferson, at the age of 70, transitioned from labor to reward on July 2, 2020. Born to the late James Pegram and Florence Jefferson Burrell on November 18, 1949, he was one of five children.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Jefferson of almost 47 years, and his siblings, brothers, James Herman Jefferson, Robert Junius Jefferson and sisters, Catherine Jones and Edna Louise Hayes.
Mr. Jefferson, affectionately known as "Boo or Grandpa Boo" to many, received education at Peabody High and while serving in the United States Marine Corps. James was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps. His accolades include: the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. We are forever appreciative and grateful of his service to our country. He was formerly employed by Defense Supply of Richmond, VA, and Petersburg Fire Department for many years. Boo was a hard working, dedicated and faithful employee. He was too a jack-of-all-trades. James was baptized into membership at Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield County, VA.
"Grandpa Boo" loved surfing the web, purchasing the latest gadgets, watching crime and food shows on television, playing Solitaire on his computer and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He too enjoyed assigning every grandchild and great grandchild a one of a kind nickname. "Papa Boo" will truly be missed by them all.
To cherish his memories: son, Jaminien Jefferson (Michelle); daughter, Maureen Tucker both of Chesterfield County, VA; seven grandchildren, (five of whom he raised) JaVonda Tucker, Antoinette Tucker (Deonta), Antoine Tucker (Danielle), Jarvis Tucker, Joyce Tucker (Devon), Jakobi Jefferson and Jachell Jefferson; eight great grandchildren, and god-son, Daniel Nickson all of Chesterfield County, VA.
Mr. Jefferson is also survived by his in-laws, Ada Jefferson of Petersburg, VA, Mildred P. Brown (Odell Sr.) of Colonial Heights, VA, Raymond Gordon, Jr. (Shirley) of Ford, VA, and Clifton L. Gordon (Gwendolyn); nephews, Mark Jones, Sr. (Deborah), Joseph Jones (Ronda) of Chesterfield County, VA, Jh'Marri Tucker of Petersburg, VA, Timothy Jefferson of Massachusetts, and Michael Jefferson of Texas; nieces, Marienne Tucker, Chrystal Tucker, Summer Tucker, Jahmirra Tucker, Deborah Porter and Beverly Ann Hill all of Petersburg, VA, Florence Harris of Chesterfield County, VA, Vivienne Jefferson, Rhonda Daniels and Andrenee Scott, all of Washington, DC. James also leaves a host of cousins, extended family and friends, devoted Harold Moore, Sr., Celestine Epps, Mr. and Mrs. Barlowe Branch, Sr. and family, and Bryon and Julie Nickson and family.
Service and burial for Mr. Jefferson will be private. A live-stream of the funeral service and burial may be found on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
