A Confident, Strong, Loving and Generous Person. We admired his tenacity to live an active, engaging and fulfilled life. He inspired many he met and taught us how to fight back during our lowest moments. He is a True Warrior, a Sincere Friend, a Helping Hand to whomever needs it, a Father and Grandpa to many of us and a Genuine Trooper! He made a lot of things happen with a simple "CLICK", in his hands. Things will never be the same without him. We love him and his wife "Joyce" Jefferson! God knows they came in a Package". A couple that will Forever hold on and be Alive in our Hearts. Eternal Rest to both of You in Heaven ...

The Nickson's

Family