1/1
JAMES LEE JEFFERSON
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James Lee Jefferson, at the age of 70, transitioned from labor to reward on July 2, 2020. Born to the late James Pegram and Florence Jefferson Burrell on November 18, 1949, he was one of five children.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Jefferson of almost 47 years, and his siblings, brothers, James Herman Jefferson, Robert Junius Jefferson and sisters, Catherine Jones and Edna Louise Hayes.

Mr. Jefferson, affectionately known as "Boo or Grandpa Boo" to many, received education at Peabody High and while serving in the United States Marine Corps. James was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps. His accolades include: the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. We are forever appreciative and grateful of his service to our country. He was formerly employed by Defense Supply of Richmond, VA, and Petersburg Fire Department for many years. Boo was a hard working, dedicated and faithful employee. He was too a jack-of-all-trades. James was baptized into membership at Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield County, VA.

"Grandpa Boo" loved surfing the web, purchasing the latest gadgets, watching crime and food shows on television, playing Solitaire on his computer and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He too enjoyed assigning every grandchild and great grandchild a one of a kind nickname. "Papa Boo" will truly be missed by them all.

To cherish his memories: son, Jaminien Jefferson (Michelle); daughter, Maureen Tucker both of Chesterfield County, VA; seven grandchildren, (five of whom he raised) JaVonda Tucker, Antoinette Tucker (Deonta), Antoine Tucker (Danielle), Jarvis Tucker, Joyce Tucker (Devon), Jakobi Jefferson and Jachell Jefferson; eight great grandchildren, and god-son, Daniel Nickson all of Chesterfield County, VA.

Mr. Jefferson is also survived by his in-laws, Ada Jefferson of Petersburg, VA, Mildred P. Brown (Odell Sr.) of Colonial Heights, VA, Raymond Gordon, Jr. (Shirley) of Ford, VA, and Clifton L. Gordon (Gwendolyn); nephews, Mark Jones, Sr. (Deborah), Joseph Jones (Ronda) of Chesterfield County, VA, Jh'Marri Tucker of Petersburg, VA, Timothy Jefferson of Massachusetts, and Michael Jefferson of Texas; nieces, Marienne Tucker, Chrystal Tucker, Summer Tucker, Jahmirra Tucker, Deborah Porter and Beverly Ann Hill all of Petersburg, VA, Florence Harris of Chesterfield County, VA, Vivienne Jefferson, Rhonda Daniels and Andrenee Scott, all of Washington, DC. James also leaves a host of cousins, extended family and friends, devoted Harold Moore, Sr., Celestine Epps, Mr. and Mrs. Barlowe Branch, Sr. and family, and Bryon and Julie Nickson and family.

Service and burial for Mr. Jefferson will be private. A live-stream of the funeral service and burial may be found on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
July 8, 2020
A Confident, Strong, Loving and Generous Person. We admired his tenacity to live an active, engaging and fulfilled life. He inspired many he met and taught us how to fight back during our lowest moments. He is a True Warrior, a Sincere Friend, a Helping Hand to whomever needs it, a Father and Grandpa to many of us and a Genuine Trooper! He made a lot of things happen with a simple "CLICK", in his hands. Things will never be the same without him. We love him and his wife "Joyce" Jefferson! God knows they came in a Package". A couple that will Forever hold on and be Alive in our Hearts. Eternal Rest to both of You in Heaven ...
The Nickson's
Family
July 8, 2020
You have my condolences and prayers for the loss love one may the lord bless you and your family
Pastor and First Lady Thompson
July 8, 2020
Daddy I Miss An Love You So Much .You Left Me So Soon It Hurt So Bad But I Know God Don't Make No Mistake Rest On Dad Til We Meet Again Love You RIH Daddy

Maureen Tucker
Daughter
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace, warrior.
Bettye Wilkerson
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
To the Jefferson Family:
With Deepest Sympathy. Your grief is shared, your heartache known by Him who calls you His own. May God bless you and comfort you.

Love,
Leonard, Lois & Julius Holden
Lois Holden
Friend
July 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Delores J Bland
July 6, 2020
To the Jefferson Family: Condolences to you at this time. May all the loving memories of your loved one sustain you.
Floyd & Mildred Robinson
Friend
July 6, 2020
CONDOLENCES FROM THE FAMILY OF THE LATE HATTIE AND JAMES HARRIS
Salonia Merritt Pasman
Family
July 6, 2020
Grandpa Boo,
There are no words to describe the pain, but I know God makes no mistakes. Thank you for everything you've done for all of us. You taught me so much and I will forever make you proud. I'm grateful for the time we all had with you. I'll forever hold onto our talks, laughs and great times. We will miss you dearly. We love you Papa!!
JaVonda Tucker
Grandchild
July 6, 2020
To the family of Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson, on behalf of all of us at the VAMC Richmond, VA. please accept our deepest sympathy at the passing of your dad and mom. They will be missed.
Kathy Royall
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
To The Jefferson & Tucker Family: Our heart was sadness to hear the loss of your love one PaPa "Boo". Our prayer and sympathy to the family. God continue to guide your path and keep you in the palm of his hand.

Cousin, Pam Ellis White & Family
Pamela Ellis White
July 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss from the Robinson Family
Kenneth Robinson
Friend
July 5, 2020
A great man that will truly be missed love always Bump, Rhonda, Terrell, David, and Tashauna
Joseph Jones
Family
July 5, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to his heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort. Rest in Heavenly Peace Boo, you will truely missed by all who knew and loved you.
Robert and Kathy West
Family
July 5, 2020
We're going to truly miss you Grandpa Boo. I am blessed to be able to be apart of the family and witness all the acts of kindness you did for everyone, you were everyones go to man! "Manboy", Poodie, The boys & Me Love you & will miss you Always!
Danielle Vaughan
Family
July 5, 2020
Rest peacefully, Grandpa Boo. I will remember you
Carla Granderson-Spicer
Friend
July 4, 2020
I love you papa and you will always be missed and love me and london and von will truly miss you the dad/papa I could every ask for.
Muffin Tucker
Grandchild
July 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
McCoy & Rebecca Evans
Family
July 3, 2020
My condolences to you and the family
Shirley and joe Richardson
Neighbor
July 3, 2020
We Love you and will miss you. Saundra, Jeanette, Joyce, Joseph (Goode Family)
Saundra Fleming
Family
July 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rosa Goode
Friend
July 3, 2020
To Jamie and Mauteen
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. Much love.
Mary Smith
Friend
July 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brenda Lee
July 2, 2020
Saddest to hear of the loss of James L. Jefferson. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time.
Dale E. Turner
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved