|
|
Mr. James Lewis Williams affectionately known as "Sticky Bear" or "Bama," formerly of 847 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life's journey on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Mr. Williams was born in Bennettsville, SC. At the young age of four, he moved to Petersburg, VA, with his family. As an adult he worked as a brick washer and he was pretty good with his hands. He also had experience in construction and he liked to build things.
Mr. Williams was married for almost ten years to Joyce Ann Williams and to this union one daughter was born, Patricia Williams. As a young adult he enjoyed fishing and hunting in his leisure time. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper, football, baseball, nature and music. His favorite color was brown and he loved chili. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
He was preceded by his wife, Joyce Ann Williams; daughter, Patricia Williams; mother, Maybelle Williams; sisters, Katie Mae Bryant, Bertha Lee Williams, Etta Louise Williams, and Christy Bell Williams; and one brother, Ennis Lee James.
Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his caretaker, Gladys M. Baskerville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include the Baskerville and McCrae families.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor William Wright, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020