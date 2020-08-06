Mr. James Lincoln Burrow, affectionately known as "Sonny", was born on April 25, 1938 in Stony Creek, Virginia to the late Philip McKinney Burrow and the late Mary Frances Jones Burrow.
He graduated from Automotive Trade High School in 1956. After graduation, he joined the Army and was honorably discharged. Because of his lifelong love of automobiles, he began his career with the New York City Transit Authority as a Bus Operator and retired in June 1988. After his retirement, he relocated to his hometown of Stony Creek, VA. He was a sociable, loyal and giving friend to many. He also had many life experiences and always had a story to tell for every situation. He lived a full life, and enjoyed his retirement traveling and a member of the Cherry Hill Hunt Club. He did a little fishing, a little farming, and a whole lot of laughing.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister, Shirley Bonner and his nephew, James Bonner.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving companion, Jeannette Williams of the home; his son Troy Burrow of Texas; two daughters, Michele "Renee" Burrow of Petersburg, VA and Kina Collier (Thurman) of Williamston, NC; his aunt, Jennie Jones of Petersburg, VA; his grandson, Najati Burrow; three granddaughters, Tiya Pritchard and Tashyia Bond of Williamston NC and Tahjanay Purvis of Winterville, NC; his great-grandson, Justin Pritchard and his great-granddaughter, Braylen Pritchard; his nieces, Yvonne McNeill, Yakalia McNeill and Quavier McNeill of Brooklyn, NY; special friends, Britton Mason, Toliver, Livingston, Booth, and Tyler;special caregiver, Shaquail Crowder; and a host of relatives and friends that are too numerous to name.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 18183 Old Forty Rd., Waverly, VA, 23890. Please follow the CDC guidelines set forth
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803, (804) 732-7841, www.blandfuneralhomes.com.