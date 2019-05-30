Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES M. COLEMAN


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES M. COLEMAN Obituary
James Milton Coleman, 67, passed away, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.

James was born on November 9, 1951, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Paul and Dorothy Webster Coleman. He retired from Brown and Williamson after 30 plus years of loyal service. His favorite pastime was fishing, hunting and restoring cars. In 1978 he worked with Lennie Pond, who was a NASCAR driver. They won the fastest Daytona Race for "Rookie Of The Year." James was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Coleman Jr.

His memory will forever be cherished by his 3 children, Rita Dart (Ron), Warner Robins; Jennifer Jackson (Eric), Centerville, Sean Firkin (Rebecca), Byron; 7 grandchildren, Michael Gauge Coleman, Mason Dart, Brooklyn Jackson, John Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Hannah Firkin and Hayden Firkin; 1 brother, Darrell Coleman, Virginia.

Please go online and sign the guest register at www.heritagemfh.com.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.