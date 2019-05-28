The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
JAMES PARHAM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Zion Baptist Church
Carson, VA
Burial
Following Services
Pegram Family Cemetery
Stony Creek, VA
Mr. James Maryland Parham, affectionately known as "Jack", 69, of Dinwiddie County, passed away suddenly Thursday March 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1949 to the late Ruth Parham Pegram and the late James Vatel Pegram. At an early age, he joined the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia.

He was a devoted trucker for J.A. Harvell until his health declined. Jack was an avid fan of the Redskins, and loved fishing. He had a special way and sincere bond with children, and grew close to most he encountered. He is going to be truly missed by everyone that knew him. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Pegram and Sylvester Parham.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa W. Parham; a brother, Timothy Pegram; mother in law, Vera Walker; aunts, Ellen Walker, Elsie Brown, Eunice Parham, and Mae Parham; sisters in law, Sophia Streat (James), Vickie Jackson (Edwin);brothers in law, Roderick Walker (Felicia), Pernell Walker (Joyce); God mother, Yvonne Myrick; God sisters, Barbara Jones, Joyce Simmons; God daughters, Andrea Seaborn (Desmond), Tondrea Simmons, and Brandi Lundy; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted family and friends, to include, Eddie Pulley, George Trisvan, Benjamin and Katie Robinson, Richard Sanderson, Streat Family, and Myrick Family.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. D. Tyrone Brandon, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at the Pegram Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2019
