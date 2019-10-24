Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JAMES ROBINSON
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
JAMES M. ROBINSON SR.

JAMES M. ROBINSON SR.
Mr. James M. Robinson, Sr. of Dinwiddie, VA, departed this life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Pegram Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 24, 2019
