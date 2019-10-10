|
|
Mr. James Milton Comer of Locust Grove, Virginia, affectionately known as "Nene," departed this life suddenly on September 30, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. James was born May 13, 1969, at Sydenham Hospital Harlem, NY, to Kathy Comer and the late James Milton Johnson.
He graduated from Hopewell High School and enrolled in cosmetology school where he studied and became a Master Barber. James indeed had a love and a passion for barbering; he was meticulous in crafting his art. He aimed to please his clients and because of this they looked forward to sitting in his chair. James the Barber cherished his friendship with his Business Manager, Will Baylor as well as the entire ALL Pro Barber and Salon family in Fredericksburg, VA.
James was always there to offer positive advice and a listening ear, his cup was always half full! He was outgoing, lovable and if you ever wanted to see a room light up, let Nene walk in! His boyish looks, his laughter and the handsome smile was infectious. Truly a shining star whose brightness has dimmed much too soon.
He loved life, he loved family and he loved those Dallas Cowboys!
James leaves behind to cherish his memory: a loving mother, Kathy and stepfather Norman Jefferson of Hopewell, Virginia; a bonus dad, Michael Rogers of Raleigh NC; a caring son, Timothy Parks and his mother, Lisa Parks of Prince George, Virginia; dear to his heart was his beautiful daughter, Bailee Comer and her mother, Shirl Comer, bonus daughter, Jade Dunlap of Chesterfield Virginia; one grandson, Alex Parks; brothers, Derrick Comer of Hopewell and Michael Rogers (Nicole) of Chester, Virginia; his dearly beloved sister, Dia Grice (Richard) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; aunts, Christine Medley and Debra Ford (Kenneth), both of New York, Regina Myrick of Stafford, VA, and Vanessa Rush of Oxon Hill, MD; nieces, Debony Comer, Breshay Trotter, and Sidney Rogers; nephews, Derrick Jefferson and Elijah Grice, all meant the world to him. James also leaves behind siblings, Valerie Winfield, Yolanda and Gregory Jackson, Vincent and Vonda Gholson; a beloved fiancée Letrista West and bonus daughter, Niyah Coles; his nieces, Ciera Rogers, Keyera Rogers, and Janiah Quarles were especially devoted to "Uncle Nene;" special cousins, Jamal, Demetria (Mickey) and Oji Spratley; loyal friends, Robert Winfield (Hardrock), Derrick Carr, Alvin Flowers, Jr. and Courtney "Rude Boy" Sewell; a most devoted cousin, Monica Farrow; and a host of other family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019