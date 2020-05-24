|
|
Mr. James Oliver Jackson, Jr., was born January 10, 1943 in Dinwiddie, VA, to the late James and Irene Jackson. He transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020.
James most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends alongside on old-fashioned home-cooked meal. He was the life of the party and he made everyone laughed with his no non-sense straight shooter personality. He said, "what he meant and meant what he said".
James also enjoyed long country road trips with his faithful atlas and magnifying glass, doing DIY projects was his hobby and he could rig anything to make it work.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Mae Dodson.
James leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Paulette Jackson; four sons, Rodney Jackson (Diane), Melwood Whitlock (Micheline), James Bernard Jackson (Melissa), and Jerome Jackson (LaDonna); seven grandchildren, Tamika Patterson, Rodney Jackson, Jr., Jordan Campbell, Byrson Keaton, Jaden Campbell, Jada Jackson, and Jazlynn Jackson; two great grandchildren, Jamari Jackson and Kynnedi Patterson; devoted friends, Michael and Lucille "Peaches" McNair; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extra sons.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Horace Parham, eulogist. The interment to follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020