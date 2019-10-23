|
|
Mr. James "Jim" Palmer was born to the late John and Isabell Palmer on December 6, 1936, in Phoenix, AZ. He had a peaceful transition to be with our Lord and Savior on October 16, 2019, in the Palliative Care unit at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.
James was baptized at an early age at Union Baptist Church, Phoenix, AZ. He later affiliated with military chapels throughout the country and his career.
He attended Carver High School, Phoenix, AZ and graduated from Saint Leo University with an Associate degree in Management. He enlisted into the United States Army where he obtained the rank of Master Sergeant. After the Army he worked for the federal government at the Defense Commissary Agency. He retired from the federal government in 2001 with 41 combined years of military and civilian service.
In his earlier years he enjoyed league bowling and playing softball on various intramural teams. Until his health began failing, he enjoyed yard work, hauling junk to the dump and playing the Virginia Lottery. He always wanted to lend a helping hand to others.
He leaves memories for his family and friends to hold dear. Those left to reminisce and cherish fond memories are his devoted wife of 55 years, Catherine Ann Palmer; son, Chaplain (COL) James Palmer, Jr. (Faith); daughter, Stephanie M. Lightner (Nasico); three sisters, Viola Demery, Bertie Mae Cannon and Lillian Jarahian; seven grandchildren, Jessica Clayton, Ervin Clayton, SrA Sherina Sartin (Aaron), 2LT James Palmer, III, Stephon Palmer, Jordan Palmer and Jeremiah Palmer; five great grandchildren, Gavin Clayton, Aaliyah Booker, Olivia Salabarria, August Blann and Messiah Sartin; mother-in-law, Lorraine V. Hill; sister-in-law, Pearl Crittendon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Homegoing Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Chaplain (COL) James Palmer, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, VA 23002.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019