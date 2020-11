Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Mr. James Prosise, 50, of 6165 Rawlings Rd., Warfield, VA entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Henrico Doctor's Hospital, Richmond, VA.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff – McKenney Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872. (804) 478-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store